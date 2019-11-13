Rep. Phil Roe thinks public should hear from whistleblower as impeachment hearings now underway

WASHINGTON D.C. (WJHL) – Wednesday marked the beginning of the public portions of the U.S. House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

U.S. Representative Phil Roe (R-Tenn.) said he was glad the inquiry was out in the open.

“Sunshine is the best disinfectant there is,” Rep. Roe said.

Rep. Roe also expressed concerns to the way the inquiry had been run before the public hearings.

“One of the things that disturbs me about Adam Schiff’s running of this hearing is we’re picking certain witnesses and not allowing other witnesses,” Rep. Roe said.

Rep. Roe also said he would like to hear from the anonymous whistleblower.

“You can’t have an anonymous whistleblower potentially take out a President of the United States who 60 something million people decide that that’s who they wanted for president,” Rep. Roe said.