Tennessee transportation officials talk snow preparations as second winter weather storm approaches

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Transportation crews are already out on the roads pre-treating, as the second winter weather storm within the week quickly approaches.

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) spokesperson Mark Nagi said his number one piece of advice is if you don’t have to be out on the roads when winter weather starts, don’t be.

“We could be getting that snow right around afternoon rush hour, maybe a little bit before, or right during and that presents some set of challenges,” Nagi said. “It’s really tough for our crews to work on those roadways when you have increased traffic.”

According to TDOT, the agency operates 212 salt trucks in East Tennessee.

Over in Carter County, EMA Director Billy Harrell has been making sure there’s an adequate supply at the county level.

“I have checked with the state and the county to make sure that they do have a good supply of snow salt treatment and the liquid treatment also,” Harrell said.

For those who will have to be out on the roads during the storm – Harrell says heavily traveled roads are being prepped.

“They are treating the primary routes, the main roads, as far as state route 91, state route 19e, which goes into Roan Mountain,” Harrell said. “They will be working on the secondary routes such as state route 107 and 143 after they finish the primary routes.”

Nagi said despite the quick turn around, crews are ready.

“Yes, this is our second winter weather event in only a few days, but our crews are prepared,” Nagi said. “They’ll be ready to go, and we’ll be on the job as long as necessary.