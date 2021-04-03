Tennessee Tails Pet Boutique hosts ‘Doggie Hop Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt’

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Tails Pet Boutique hosted its first ever “Doggie Hop Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt” on Saturday.

The event, for dogs and their owners, was hosted at Mill Spring Park.

Upon arriving to the park, participants were given their first clues that sent them to 13 different merchants where they were given prizes and their next clue.

“We did this as a way so that people who are participating in that event or who just have dogs in general have a great activity to come and enjoy on Easter weekend outdoors with some great weather,” Owner of Tennessee Tails Gabe Eveland said. “It’s a really safe, socially distanced way to get, get some exercise and spend some time with your pup as well.”

Tennessee Tails sold over 100 tickets to the event but had limited capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions.