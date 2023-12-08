JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities pet boutique donated supplies and money to the Appalachian Highlands Humane Society Friday.

Tennessee Tails Pet Boutique delivered more than 200 pounds of food, treats and toys for cats and dogs at the humane society. The boutique also donated $300 to the humane society.

“The Humane Society is such a critical part of animal welfare in our community and in our region,” said Tennessee Tails owner Gabe Eveland. “It just makes natural sense for us to support them, and what we’re supporting here is actually their food pantry.”

Tennessee Tails held a food drive to collect the donated items.

The Appalachian Highlands Humane Society is dependent on donations and volunteers.

“We solely run through donations, whether it’s monetary donations, food, litter, treats, toys, blankets, anything like that,” said Kaylee Mast with the humane society. “Around this time of year, it’s a lot better because we get more animals in this time of year, whether it’s strays or whether it’s litters that we get. We got 13 puppies within the last few days, so this is really going to help with the people fostering these puppies.”

Mast said volunteering at the humane society can include responsibilities ranging from cleaning, caring for the animals or just playing with them. More information about volunteering or supporting the humane society is available online.