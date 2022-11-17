JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Supreme Court will make a stop in Johnson City to educate area high school students next month.

On Dec. 6, the members of the Tennessee Supreme Court will be at an event at East Tennessee State University’s (ETSU) Martin Center for the Arts. The event is part of the court’s SCALES program (Supreme Court Advancing Legal Education for Students).

The program aims to teach high school students about the judicial branch of government, a release from ETSU states. Students will have the chance to hear oral arguments from the justices on actual cases.

The release states multiple high schools have signed up to attend the event, including University School on ETSU’s campus.

“Our nationally recognized SCALES program is a favorite of all of the justices,” Chief Justice Roger A. Page said in the release. “We are very grateful to the local judges and attorneys who are visiting the students prior to the event to ensure they have a solid understanding of the court system and the cases they will hear. The Supreme Court is looking forward to interacting with students from East Tennessee and hopes this is a memorable experience for them.”