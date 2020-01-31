Tennessee sues Pure Foods to recoup $1.2M incentive after Kingsport plant closed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WJHL) — State economic development officials are suing to reclaim more than $1.2 million in incentives awarded to a snack food company that committed to create 273 jobs in northeast Tennessee, but shuttered the facility after filing for bankruptcy and selling its assets to another company in 2017.

In its lawsuit in Davidson County courts, the state Department of Economic and Community Development says it’s suing to recoup the grant money Pure Foods Inc. received in November 2015 for its Kingsport facility.

Court filings say the company’s assets were sold to Brimhall Foods Inc. in March 2017 and Pure Foods ceased operations in Kingsport.

The former Pure Foods facility located off of Tri-Cities Crossing now belongs to Anita’s Snack Foods. The company announced an $2 million expansion in 2019.

