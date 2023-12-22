NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Chris Kringle’s team of reindeer have been granted permission to soar through Tennessee this year by the state veterinarian.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) shared the certificate of veterinary inspection for all nine of Santa’s reindeer.

“State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty has determined that the reindeer meet livestock entry requirements to deliver gifts statewide,” the department stated.

The certificate shows all nine reindeer (listed as 202-year-old females) are healthy and free of any illnesses that would prevent them from entry to the state.

Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixon, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and Rudolph have been approved by Beaty to transport the “Big Red Sleigh” for the purpose of an “annual business trip.”

“Our team of dedicated veterinarians thoroughly examined records from the North Pole and found the reindeer to be in perfect health,” the TDA stated.

The TDA encouraged all Tennesseans to leave out treats for both Santa Claus and his hard-working team of reindeer.