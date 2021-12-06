Tennessee State Park pools to remain closed indefinitely

(WJHL) — Families made their last splashes at Tennessee State Parks (TSP) pools during the 2019 season.

In a release on Monday, officials announced that all pools at Tennessee State Parks will remain closed indefinitely. Regionally, this includes permanent pool closures at the following locations:

David Crockett Birthplace State Park

Roan Mountain State Park

Warrior’s Path State Park

Panther Creek State Park

Cove Lake State Park

The release revealed that these closures have allowed TSP to grant $400,000 for each park to invest in new outdoor recreations.

“The swimming pools at these parks require major maintenance upgrades while usage continues to decline,” said Jim Brysoni, the deputy commissioners of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “We believe it is unfair to Tennessee taxpayers for the state to continue to invest in these swimming pools with rising costs and declining visitation.

“Fortunately, the Tennessee General Assembly has been very supportive of the parks in recent years, which has allowed us to allocate funding for options that are more fiscally responsible to taxpayers and that visitors can enjoy year-round. We first want to hear from visitors of the parks about what they would prefer and use.”

While these pools only operated on 70 days throughout the year, organizers are working to brainstorm new activities that can be enjoyed year-round.

There will be community meetings for members to voice any ideas moving forward.

Those locations and dates are included below: