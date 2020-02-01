Tennessee Songwriters Week qualification round held in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Birthplace of County Music Museum on Saturday partnered with the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development to host a qualifying round for the second annual Tennessee Songwriters Week.

Local talent had the opportunity to sign up for the qualification round in December 2019.

Performers from all over gathered at the BCM to try out for one of the six Tennessee Songwriters Week showcases.

Finalists from these showcases will get the chance to share their original songs on stage at The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville.

The Tennessee Songwriters Week is from Feb. 23 until 29.