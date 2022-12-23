MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year after he called prison labor shortages a critical problem, Tennessee Rep. Bud Hulsey (R-Kingsport) said large pay hikes have begun making a dent in understaffing at places like Northeast Correctional Center (NECX) in Mountain City.

“Northeast I think saw a reduction in vacancies of about 24%,” said Hulsey, who chairs the state’s Corrections Subcommittee. According to the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC), NECX had 128 vacant correction officer positions in late February, a few months after the pay raise took effect and that has dropped to 88 vacancies as of late last week.

Current correction officers at Northeast Correctional Complex and other Tennessee prisons got 15% increases in December 2021 and pay for new hires rose 37%. Those raises have finally made a dent in understaffing.

“Over the long haul I think you’ll see improvements there and I think it’ll be directly related to a pay raise,” Hulsey said.

Last Dec. 16, TDOC hiked starting pay for corrections officers by 37%, from $32,500 to $44,500, or $21.39 an hour. State prisons were facing distressing shortages at the time. NECX had 118 vacancies out of 318 security positions.

From Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 16, 108 people had quit or been fired and only 48 had been hired.

“It was on a steady decline and the problem too is we weren’t competitive with the states that surround us,” Hulsey said. “We were behind almost all of them.”

He said systemwide TDOC was short about 1,100 security officers a year ago. Hulsey said state legislators and Gov. Bill Lee’s administration funded the raise “hoping that would retain people that were going to quit and go someplace else or do something else, and it also would enable us to be competitive with new hirees, and it seems to be working.”

Hulsey said vacancy numbers are down about 44% overall, which would equate to nearly 500 more officers statewide.

He said high vacancy rates open the door to many problems inside the gates of prisons, particularly safety issues.

“When you’re short-staffed it’s not just a lot of other work doesn’t get done, but the officers that are there are more in jeopardy when there’s smaller numbers. And the exhaustion level’s huge when you don’t have people to work.”

Data from the TDOC show that for several months after increases went into effect, NECX actually lost staff. Between mid-November 2021 and late February of this year, 48 new staff came on but 56 quit or got fired, putting security staff vacancy at 40%, up from 37% in November.

But since early March, the number of security staff has increased by 30. The facility has hired 127 people and 86 have left. The vacancy percentage has slipped to 29%.

Hulsey said that’s still not good enough, but he’s encouraged by the progress.

“It has to be [good enough] right now if you can’t get people to work, but I think that’s slowly coming up, the hiring rate is,” he said.

“I’m very grateful for the folks that are working at Northeast and have stuck it out. And I do believe there is a causal tie between a pretty substantial pay increase and the increase in new [hires].”