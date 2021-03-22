Tennessee Senate unanimously approves Evelyn Boswell’s Law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Senate passed Evelyn Boswell’s Law on Monday, sending the legislation to the House for its approval.

The Senate voted 30–0 in support of the bill, which would require parents to report a missing child within 24 hours if the child is 12 years of age or younger. Failure to do so could result in a misdemeanor charge.

The bill is named after Sullivan County toddler Evelyn Boswell, who was reported missing before investigators found her body on a family member’s property last year.

Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, is facing multiple charges, including felony murder, in connection with her daughter’s death.

The House may vote on the bill as soon as Thursday. If approved, the legislation would then go to Gov. Bill Lee.