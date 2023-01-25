JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University (ETSU) hosted one of the state’s highest-ranking government officials Wednesday.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett visited ETSU and presented the university with an award for efforts in driving voter registration.

On Sept. 20, ETSU marked National Voter Registration Day by encouraging all students, faculty, staff and members of Buc Nation to register. Events were held by organizations at the university to promote registration.

ETSU was awarded Best Social Media Campaign for voter registration.

“Congratulations to East Tennessee State University and all the students who worked diligently on social media and in-person to get their fellow students registered to vote,” said Hargett in a release from ETSU. “In Tennessee, your vote matters. I hope all the newly registered students become active participants in our elections and go vote.”

The Washington County Election Commission Office and other officials in the region joined Hargett for the award presentation.

“They did some really cool things,” Hargett told News Channel 11. “They talked about how you can register from your couch. They even put inflatable couches up around campus. They had an ETSU Votes hashtag, they used out GoVoteTN hashtag and just did a lot of really cool things to generate a lot of excitement here.”

ETSU became an early voting location in 2022.