Tennessee Republican lawmakers meet in Johnson City ahead of 111th General Assembly

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Tuesday, the 111th Tennessee General Assembly will reconvene.

Senators and house representatives from all across the state will weigh in on hundreds of policies.

Some hot topics this year include the fetal heartbeat bill, education, vaping and refugee resettlement.

On Monday, members of the Republican Party, as well as lawmakers, met in Johnson City less than 24 hours before reconvening for the legislative session.

GOP Chairman Scott Golden says this marks the start of an interesting session, with Congressman Phil Roe recently announcing he will not seek re-election.

“You’ve got a 1st district open seat for Congress and the start of the new legislative session, so it’s just kind of a great way to kick off the year and kind of get Republicans focused on what 2020 is going to be about and just kind of lift everyone’s spirits as we move into an election year,” Golden said.

Golden says he’s confident roe’s seat will stay in Republican hands.