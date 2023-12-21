JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — State school letter grades were released Thursday and show one school within the region that received a failing grade.

Washington County Schools’ TN Virtual Learning Academy received an F grade.

Grades are calculated by achievement, growth, growth for highest need students, and college and career readiness. These grades are determined by exam scores.

Percentages of weights change depending on the school level. (Photo: WJHL).

Percentages of weights change depending on the school level. Elementary and middle schools aren’t held to the same standards as high schools.

Legislation to start providing letter grades to public schools in Tennessee was passed in 2016. The legislation never went into effect after a series of testing failures which was then followed by the pandemic.

The state decided to change the grading categories this year.

“We really had no idea until we received our grades about a week ago where we would fall because the state had to set cut scores,” Bristol Tennessee City Schools Director Annette Tudor said. “We knew what would be included, what measures would be included, but we didn’t know what constituted an A, or B, or C. And so, that was a little frustrating not knowing, but we were pleasantly surprised.”

All schools within Tudor’s school district received A and B grades.

Schools within the Johnson City school system received letter grades of As, Bs, and Cs. Director of Schools Steve Barnett said the district’s policy is to study data like this to determine areas to improve.

Below is a list of all public school districts in Washington County, Carter County, Johnson County, Sullivan County, Hawkins County, Greene County, and Unicoi County and their grades.

You can search for individual information on schools and their grades here.

News Channel 11 reached out to local school officials for comment. Here is what they said:

Elizabethton City Schools

Elizabethton City Schools is very proud of the work our staff and students do each and every day in our schools. We are pleased with the results, but we will continue to look for ways to improve instruction. It is extremely difficult to represent everything that goes on in a school by a single letter or number. We know that this report does not tell the full story of all the great work going on in our schools. Over the last several years, we have put systems and programs in place that will continue to improve growth and achievement across our schools for years to come. Director of Schools Richard VanHuss

Johnson County Schools

I am proud of our teachers and staff who work hard every day to ensure that our students are learning. Our achievement scores have shown tremendous improvement over the years and all of the hard work is showing. We have several areas to celebrate and we also have some areas that we will be focusing on for improvement. Director of Schools Mischelle Simcox

Kingsport City Schools

While school letter grades provide one way to measure and analyze school data, there are certainly many ways to assess the quality of educational environments, all of which paint the full picture of what occurs in our schools. As we do with all assessment information, KCS is using this as a data point from which to learn and analyze for how we can celebrate where success is occurring, while also striving to provide even better educational opportunities for all our students. Assistant Superintendent Andy True

Sullivan County Schools

Sullivan County celebrates the successes of our schools, and will continue to improve in areas of need for each individual school. I encourage our parents to reach out to their school level administrator to learn more about how the state grade card was created and also how each individual score was decided. Director of Schools Chuck Carter

Unicoi County