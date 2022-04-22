Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee House and Senate have both unanimously passed legislation that would mean further consequences for drunk drivers who are convicted of vehicular homicide.

House Bill 1834 would require the person responsible to pay child support if they kill the parent of a minor while driving under the influence. The bill, which was first introduced in mid-January, has already cleared all hurdles.

It’s a bill that was co-sponsored in part by two East Tennessee Representatives, John Holsclaw and Jeremy Faison.

“My sister had just turned 16 the week before, and they killed her,” Faison said. “That drunk driver was able to plea down and basically get probation for 10 years. So I automatically know the pain that happens when you’ve lost someone that you love by the selfish acts of a drunk driver.”

At only 14 years old, Faison told News Channel 11 he lost his sister to a drunk driver, and the consequences for the individual following the accident seemed to lack. It’s for that reason he has taken an interest in legislation aimed at increasing punishment for DUI offenders, such as House Bill 1834.

Faison said the bill would mirror that of child support in a custody agreement. “It would enable the state to be able to go after their personal assets if they couldn’t financially afford it, and they- if they do get out of jail or prison, then they would still be financially responsible up until the child’s 18th birthday,” he said.

With the legislation set to take effect July 1, there are still questions regarding how exactly it will work, especially when it comes to paying up.

“How it will work and how effective it will be, particularly if they’re incarcerated, I don’t know,” said Sullivan County District Attorney, Barry Staubus. “It’s a step, a good idea, innovative, and we’ll see how it works,”

According to statistics from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, data starting from January 1, 2020, to present-day reveals a total of 884 DUI crashes in Northeast Tennessee; 37 of those resulted in fatalities.

Overall, both lawmakers and those in the courtroom said it’s a step in the right direction.

“Not only is it emotionally devastating to lose a loved one through a crash, but it could be financially devastating as well,” said Staubus. “I believe the purpose of this bill was to try to address some of that financial stress that comes upon a family.”

The next step for the bill is Governor Bill Lee’s signature. If signed, it is set to take effect on July 1.