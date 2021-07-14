‘Tennessee on Me’ tourism campaign expanded to include Tri-Cities following criticism

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A statewide tourism campaign has been expanded to include the Tri-Cities after it was criticized for excluding the region.

The “Tennessee on Me” campaign offers 10,000 free airline vouchers to travelers who purchase a two-night hotel stay at TennesseeOnMe.com.

However, when the campaign was announced earlier this month by Gov. Bill Lee and country music star Brad Paisley, it only included airports in Chattanooga, Knoxville, Memphis, and Nashville. The state’s fifth commercial airport, Tri-Cities Airport, was left out.

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development announced Wednesday that the campaign has been expanded to include the Tri-Cities.

“We are pleased with the early success of this campaign intended to bring dollars into the state and help our businesses get back on their feet,” Tennessee Tourism Commissioner Mark Ezell said in a release. “Gov. Lee and our department are pleased to add Bristol, Johnson City and Kingsport so that our state’s fifth commercial airport can serve as a point of entry for travelers, and the businesses, restaurants and attractions in surrounding communities are considered as visitors make their travel plans.”

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally was among those who criticized the decision to exclude the Tri-Cities.