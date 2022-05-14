TENNESSEE (WJHL) – 12 State parks in Tennessee are joining the local chapter of the American Canoe Association to offer low-cost kayaking.

The partnership is part of National Safe Boating Week and will be taking place from May 21 through the 27.

Kayaking classes will be offered at a discounted rate, only $15 per person, with revenue going back to Tennessee State Parks.

Classes will be offered at Warriors’ Path state Park, For a full list of locations visit the organization’s website.

Classes will begin at 9 a.m. and registration is now open., but space is limited.

You can register by clicking here.