Tennessee Lottery: $100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One lucky Powerball player in Johnson City has won $100,000.

According to the Tennessee Lottery, the winner was drawn Wednesday when the player matched four out of five white balls and red Powerball.

The match was worth $50,000, but since the player paid an extra dollar for the Power Play feature, it was doubled.

According to the lottery, the ticket was bought at the Quick Stop Market at 502 N. Broadway in Johnson City.

No other information will be available until the prize is claimed.

