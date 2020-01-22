Tennessee lawmakers plan to introduce bills to allow student-athletes to be paid likeness

(CNN) – Some lawmakers in the Volunteer State are hoping to help student-athletes get paid, and one former athlete is sharing his opinion.

Lawmakers plan to introduce two bi-partisan bills that would allow student-athletes to receive money for their name, image and likeness.

That means student-athletes could sign endorsement deals and licensing contracts.

California already has similar rules in place.

Players who don’t go on to play professional sports say it’s important to be able to earn money from a successful college career.

“As a student-athlete, it is a wonderful experience. When you come out, you have to deal with that transition to real life,” said former Vanderbilt football player Alphonso Harvey. “You go from playing in front of millions to the reality of life. And I have been an advocate for the student-athletes to have some level of support as they move on in life.”

Schools would not be allowed to revoke scholarships from students getting paid for endorsements or licensing.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association is expected to implement similar rules by next year.