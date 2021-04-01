Tennessee lawmakers express approval, sadness over Jason Shay resignation

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s basketball team kneeling during the national anthem has garnered strong reaction in East Tennessee and among lawmakers at the State Capitol in recent months.

The university announced the resignation of head coach Jason Shay on Tuesday.

In a statement released Thursday, ETSU Athletic Director Scott Carter said ETSU did not fire Shay or force him to resign. Carter said Shay decided to resign.

Sen. Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol) told News Channel 11 he believes the resignation of Coach Shay is a positive move for the ETSU men’s basketball program.

“If you ask me am I disappointed that he resigned? No. I don’t think he was that strong a coach and obviously his leadership skills leave, I think most of us would say, a lot to be desired. And I wish him the best of luck in whatever his adventures are,” said Lundberg.

ETSU basketball players kneel during the national anthem at a Feb. 15 game in Chattanooga. (Photo: WJHL)

The senator was a critic of the team’s decision to kneel during the anthem during a March 3rd budget hearing for the Tennessee Senate Education Committee. There he told ETSU President Brian Noland the team’s move was disrespectful to the flag.

In February, Lundberg and 26 other Republican senators signed a letter to university presidents in Tennessee asking them to adopt policies in their athletic departments that “prohibit any such actions moving forward.”

Lundberg told News Channel 11 he stands by his comments about the kneeling and signing the letter.

“I don’t think it’s representative of East Tennessee State University. I don’t think it’s representative of Northeast Tennessee. And frankly, I don’t think it’s representative of Tennessee or hopefully any place in the country. It’s not against protesting. Protesting is strong and important. It’s the way you do that,” he said.

During the March 3rd budget hearing, Sen. Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis) spoke in support of the team. Speaking to News Channel 11 on Thursday, she expressed disappointment over Shay resigning.

“He was just one year in. And it definitely does not – I mean obviously I can’t say if it was related to this incident but I certainly feel like it was. And that type of pressure should not exist in basketball,” Akbari said.

She said further, “He is their coach, and to encourage his students and help them learn and grow and become better men, that’s what his job is. And to put that type of political pressure on him if that’s what happened, it’s really a sad day.”

For Lundberg, the kneeling debate is a matter of respect for the flag.

“I think all of us would agree that if a team came out and flipped the bird to the flag, that would be offensive to everyone and be condemned. For a lot of us, for most of us, I think, that’s the same thing, when you do that,” he said.

Akbari said lawmakers trying to tell students how to protest is an overreach and limits their freedom of expression.

“When you have a platform, and you have an ability to speak up, you should be able to do that. That’s not something that we as legislators should discourage,” the senator said.