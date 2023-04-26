BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – One century ago, former Tennessee Governor Austin Peay and state lawmakers approved sustainable funding for the Volunteer State. The Tennessee Infrastructure Alliance is encouraging drivers in 2023 to celebrate and take part in the state’s highway history.

On Wednesday, the alliance held a news conference in Bristol to unveil the “100 Years of Road Funding” history project.

The organization is sharing stories of Tennessee’s century of sustainable road funding online and wants the rest of the state to join in. Tennessee travelers are asked to share stories, photos and articles about the road systems in their communities.

The Infrastructure Alliance hopes Tennesseans will hit the roads to celebrate the landmark year.