JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with Tennessee Hills Distillery met with community members on Saturday to discuss the future of the former Parson’s Table Restaurant building.

Tennessee Hills purchased the iconic Jonesborough building in 2021, but renovation work came to a halt last year.

Tennessee Hills Owner Stephen Callahan said the main goal of the meeting was to have an open conversation with the community about the progress at the Parson’s Table property and the issues they have faced.

“A lot of people wanted to know why the building still sitting empty. Our response is we’re building a 50,000-square-foot facility in Bristol, Tennessee, that requires a lot of capital and also requires a lot of our attention,” Callahan said. “And we tried to work with the town several years ago. If they would have worked with us, we would be standing in a fully completed building at this point.”

Callahan said the original plan for a temporary kitchen has changed due to uncovering many unexpected renovations.

“We dropped the existing ceiling that was put in…the building has actually settled towards the railroad tracks and so we’ve had to pump about $300,000 just to shore up the foundation and put a new roof on, which were unexpected costs on the project,” Callahan said.

Tennessee Hills has also considered other ideas, from a bakery to a dinner club, but nothing has been set in stone.

“That was why we wanted to meet with the neighbors and the people and community to see what they feel like we need to do with the building because it is such an iconic building,” Callahan said.

Dana Helvey, a neighbor who attended the meeting, said the business would be great for the community but would like more clarity and better communication regarding the project.

“I wanted to hear what the plans were, because you do not spend $700,000 on a building and then make repairs without having a plan, what do you want it to become?” Helvey said.

He also said issues like noise have taken a long time to resolve.

“We understand you want to do this and you want to do all these great things, but we’re sort of tempered by what you have not done in the past and how fast you reacted to issues,” Helvey said. “And that’s a concern.”

“We have worked very hard with our neighbors to kind of resolve the noise issues,” Callahan said. “We’ve put sound patrols on all of our sound equipment. We close the door at 9:00, even though we technically don’t have to at 10.”

Callahan said it may be years before the building is fully renovated.