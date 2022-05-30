JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City brewery chose to honor both its customers and those who gave everything in service to their country.

Tennessee Hills Brewstillery hosted a Memorial Day/Customer Appreciation Day on Monday. Customers enjoyed special deals on beer and food, as well as live music.

A portion of funds from each meal and drink were donated to the Folded Flag Foundation to benefit the families of soldiers killed while in service.

“For every beer that we sell and every plate of BBQ that we sell, we’re going to be donating $1 to The Folded Flag Foundation, which is a foundation that helps the families of fallen heroes with educational stuff and different things like that,” said Tennessee Hills Experience Director Devan Augustine.

Augustine said he hopes to have more customer appreciation days at the brewery in the future to benefit other local charities.