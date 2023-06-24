JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Hills Distillery owner Stephen Callahan hopes his Jonesborough location won’t have to wait much longer to get a beer permit.

It’s been a year since Tennessee Hills applied for an on-premise beer permit at the distillery, where it already serves cocktails and provides liquor tastings. That span has included several Jonesborough beer board meetings, according to Tennessee Hills representatives, with no votes on whether to grant a permit.

Tennessee Hills (THD) representatives were on the agenda at the June 12 Board of Mayor and Alderman and Beer Board meetings. Those meetings ended with no resolution, and letters sent prior to those meetings show differing opinions on Jonesborough’s rules regarding beer sales and beer brewing.

THD lawyer Clark Jordan said he wasn’t involved with the company when the permit was first sought. He told News Channel 11 the town’s beer ordinances haven’t actually kept up with a 2017 state law change that allowed beer to be sold with up to 8% alcohol content.

Jonesborough’s permit applications and ordinance limit the definition of beer to “5% alcohol by volume or less”.

Jordan said that effectively renders any place that does have on or off-premise beer sales in violation of the town’s own ordinance any time it sells a beer with higher than 5% alcohol, something that applies to many current beers, from supermarkets and convenience stores to restaurants.

“We’ve asked them to assess that and kind of get their ordinances up to date,” said Stephen Callahan, owner and founder of Tennessee Hills Distillery. “It’s taken a little while longer than anticipated and so we’ve tried to really help them move the ball forward. But we’ve got quite a bit of pushback in the last year.”

Callahan and Jordan said other businesses in the town already have a permit to sell craft beer.

“We’ve looked at a couple of other places that are on-premise like Main Street Catering and Cafe and Texas Burritos, and they all have beers that are over 5%,” Jordan said. “And thankfully, and we appreciate it, some of them are ours. So it would be a little ironic if our beer is already being sold in Jonesborough and the beer board was to tell us no — telling the brewer no when retailers are actually selling it there.”

Jordan said THD has tried to give Jonesborough “a pathway” for them to approve THD, and then “offer to work with them to update their code if they would like our assistance because we’ve been looking at this so hard. A lot of other cities have updated it and we know what some of the better practices are.”

Callahan said he believes it will be a safer option to have craft beer sales at the Jonesborough location.

“We can sell 45%, 90 proof shots all night long. But people don’t have a lesser alcohol option here,” said Callahan. “Not everybody wants to drink liquor, and not everybody wants to drink beer, and I just feel like it’s going to provide a safer option for folks in the long run.”

Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest said their leaders think about the town as a whole when making decisions about ordinances.

“One issue with all beer ordinances is how they impact other businesses or future businesses,” said Vest. “So here in Jonesborough, we’re really cautious to make sure when we make decisions, it’s best for the town of Jonesborough for years to come.”

Vest said granting the permit should be favorable to Tennessee Hills as long as they meet a different standard.

“I think one discussion and one thing we’ll need to validate is whether or not they can manufacture 100 barrels of beer here locally in Jonesborough,” said Vest. “Because that will allow them to get the manufacturing permit. And I’m sure as successful as Tennessee Hills is, 100 barrels is a drop in the bucket for them.”

Brewing versus Selling

A June 5 letter from Town Administrator Glen Rosenoff to Callahan and Jordan traced THD/Jonesborough beer conversations back to 2020. It referenced Jonesborough’s rule that on-premise beer permits require a business to get at least 75% of its taxable sales from food and non-alcoholic beverage sales.

Rosenoff, who is Erwin’s former Town Administrator, explained that Erwin had eventually dropped that requirement as “taprooms” became more popular. Jonesborough still has not changed that rule.

Rosenoff’s letter also referenced a May 2023 request that Jonesborough approves beer manufacturing, distribution, and off and on-premise sales.

Jordan said THD actually has a state beer manufacturing permit, and that Jonesborough has changed its stance on that matter anyway.

He said now all THD needs from the town is a permit allowing it to sell beer at the location it hopes to make the primary site of its innovative small-batch brewing project as part of East Tennessee State University’s Brewing and Distillation Studies program.

Students currently train and study at the brewstillery location in Johnson City. With the granted permit, the primary training site can be moved to the Jonesborough location.

“Being Tennessee’s oldest town and that the program got moved to Appalachian studies, it makes sense that we kind of allow our students to touch our original location right here in downtown Jonesborough,” said Callahan. “Because there is so much history and so much culture and heritage.”

Callahan said all of the distilling is done on-site at the Jonesborough location.

“So, it makes sense to kind of concentrate our efforts and just provide more of a learning experience for our students,” said Callahan.

Mayor Vest said it will be a great addition to have ETSU students at Tennessee Hills in Jonesborough.

“It’s a benefit to Jonesborough as well, but it’s exciting to have Tennessee Hills, which is a great partner with us here in Jonesborough, to be working with students up at ETSU,” said Vest.

Callahan said having beer at the location will also be great for the economy and tourism in Jonesborough. He said Tennessee Hills as a company has a mission for the region.

“Number one is to elevate the region,” said Callahan. “I think we’re doing that with a footprint in Jonesborough, our footprint in Johnson City and then now a 20-plus million dollar expansion in Bristol, Tennessee. Two is to provide experiences for not only local people, but tourists that come to town, give people a reason to stay and enjoy our town. And three is to provide learning experiences through our ETSU program.”

Callahan said having beer will help Jonesborough have uniformity with the Johnson City location and the upcoming Bristol location. He also said if the permit is granted, they will start serving and manufacturing beer as soon as possible in Jonesborough.

“We’ve already bought the equipment to sell beer,” said Callahan. “We’ve already bought the equipment to make beer on a small batch scale with our ETSU brewing program. I think it’s a long time overdue. We’ve got a heavy customer demand of people who are just waiting.”

Mayor Vest said Tennessee Hills sent a letter to the Town of Jonesborough hoping to have the permit issue resolved by July 27. Vest said he is expediting that date to July 10 for the beer board to make a decision.