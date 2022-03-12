EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – Two local business owners have been added to a list of honored alumni after Emory and Henry College named Stephen and Jessica Callahan as their 2022 A.L. Mitchell Young Alumni of the Year Award.

“Being recognized by our alma mater in this capacity is among one of our highest honors to date,” Stephen Callahan said. “Emory & Henry was very impactful on our career choices and opportunities. Its very prestigious college and we are happy to join the ranks of others that came before us.”

The Callahans are the owners of Tennessee Hills Distillery, located in the former Salt House in Jonesborough. Over the years, the two have opened and expanded operations throughout the region, including a Brewstillery in Johnson City.

The A.L. Mitchell award is reserved for graduates who make “outstanding achievements” in their first 15 years from graduation, according to a letter presented to the Callahans, and was created to honor E&H 1946 alum Al Mitchell.

“Jessica and I are very honored and ecstatic to be recognized as the A.L Mitchell award winners,” Stephen Callahan said. “We personally had the opportunity to meet Mr. Mitchell during our time at E&H. He was such an inspiration to everyone on campus and to now be the recipients of an award bearing his name is very humbling.”

In addition to their business work outside of the community, E&H thanked the Callahans for their time spent back on campus mentoring students and helping to build up the campus they spent so much time at. Stephen told News Channel 11 that the two of them aren’t done anytime soon, either.

“A museum is in the cards as we continue to build the next phase which is a multi-million-dollar production facility expansion,” Stephen said when asked about moonshine museum plans mentioned by E&H. “However, it will not as much be focused on moonshine, but rather the history of Appalachia. We want to capture our story as a people and appropriately present it to the world with out embellishments. Our goal is to provide an authentic purview of who we are and where we came from.”

While the opportunities for a distillery are numerous, Stephen said one big opportunity is just over the horizon. The incoming Hard Rock Hotel and Casino located in Bristol, Virginia is now searching for local vendors to stock fridges, freezers and liquor cabinets, and Tennessee Hills is hoping to occupy a good portion of that space.

“We have been in direct contact with Mr. James McGlothlin regarding opportunities and it is a very high likelihood that Tennessee Hills will have a strong presence inside Hard Rock,” Callahan said of a potential partnership. “Coincidently, our science hall at E&H, where Jessica and I both majored in Biology and Chemistry, was named after the McGlothlin family. Having a great business relationship with the Hard Rock would bring things full circle.”