JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The co-owner of Tennessee Hills distillery and his father are giving East Tennessee State University (ETSU) $150,000 to start a leadership academy and scholarship fund at the school’s College of Business and Technology.

The Andrew CBAT Leadership Academy will fund scholarships for rising seniors and graduate students. The first cohort of those students had service leadership opportunities and business and entrepreneurship guidance last school year under the leadership of Jim Harlan, a retired Eastman Chemical executive who holds the AFG Chair of Excellence at ETSU.

Scott Andrew speaks at the announcement that he and his father, Dewey Andrew, have endowed a scholarship at ETSU. (ETSU photo)

Scott Andrew, CEO of Tennessee Hills’ parent company Rugged American Spirits, told News Channel 11 that he observed the cohort last year and was impressed with Harlan’s work with students.

Andrew, who said Harlan quickly led the creation of a supply chain major at the CBAT, said he pulled in his father after Harlan approached him about the potential for a smaller gift to jumpstart a scholarship endowment.

“We saw this as a program that because of Jim Harlan’s creation of it and his engagement in it, it’s going to be a forever program,” Andrew said. “It has an amazing vision and we saw last year an even more amazing execution of that.”

Gifts from Goodwill Industries of Tenneva, Inc. and ETSU Board of Trustees member Steven DeCarlo have also been committed to the leadership academy, an ETSU news release states. Goodwill Industries will serve as the Service Leadership Sponsor and will work in partnership to mentor the region’s future servant leaders.

Because DeCarlo was willing to step up with some matching funding, Andrew said, he approached his father. Dewey Andrew is a longtime entrepreneur who has provided financial support to several North Carolina schools including his alma maters Elon College and the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.

“He and his wife came to every football game a couple years ago and have shown an interest in more involvement at ETSU,” Andrew said. “He’s going to be very involved in the leadership academy.”

Jim Harlan speaks at the endowment announcement. (ETSU photo)

Dewey Andrew played professional basketball overseas after playing at Elon, where he worked as an associate professor and assistant basketball coach before getting into the beer distributing business in western North Carolina. He has also helped found a bank and serves on multiple business, industry and non-profit boards.

“This gives him a chance to leave a legacy at ETSU as well,” Scott Andrew said.

Scott Andrew said the key reason for the Andrews’ gifts is Harlan’s leadership.

“It’s going to help these students get better jobs if they’re seeking a career, it’s going to help them think a little more critically and constructively from an entrepreneurial perspective and they’re going to get tremendous leadership examples and training from Jim Harlan,” he said.

The Andrews’ have made a three-year endowment commitment.