BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Hills unveiled the new name for the road leading to its latest location.

The future distillery is located in Bristol, Tennessee on the former American National University campus and across the street from the Pinnacle.

Co-owner and founder Stephen Callahan pulled the string to reveal the new road name of “Tennessee Hills Way.” The road signs are another step completed in Tennessee Hill’s mission for national recognition.

“We want to be iconic,” Callahan said. “Very iconic in the way that Pals and Dr. Enuf have been.”

Tennessee Hills reveals new road name leading to latest distillery project in Bristol. (Photo: WJHL).

Up the hill, construction of the company’s Bristol craft distillery location has been in full swing since it began in May.

“The majority of our equipment has actually been installed within the last couple of weeks,” Callahan said. “The roof’s up. Walls are going up.”

Once complete, the distillery is anticipated to produce 3,000 cans a day of ready-to-drink cocktails and beer products, along with 1,000 bottles of whiskey a day.

“So, it’s actually, in my opinion, one of the largest craft distilleries in the state,” Callahan said. “Just by the sheer volume that we’ll be able to put out. And what I really like about our process is we’ll have a pipe distillation process here, so we’ll be able to produce thousand-gallon batches. So, really kind of keeps our hand on the craft aspect of distillation.”

Among the hopes for a high production volume and an economic boost for the area, tours will be provided along with a gift shop and tasting area for visitors.

“When you look at this place, it’s all designed to be a big tour,” CEO Scott Andrew said. “As visitors come to the region to experience a true taste of Tennessee, we want to make sure we do our best part in giving them an authentic, heritage-oriented, true taste of Tennessee.”

The goal is to have the building operational in mid-March and open to the public by April or May.