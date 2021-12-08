Tennessee Hills Brewstillery to host watch party for ETSU vs. North Dakota State

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you’re a fan of beer and ETSU, then put on your Buccaneers gear Saturday and head to Tennessee Hills Brewstillery for a gameday surprise.

According to a social media post, Tennessee Hills Brewstillery is hosting a watch party for the upcoming Bucs game against North Dakota State University on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The post also states that those who come wearing Bucs apparel will receive $2 off beers.

Food will be provided by The Whiskey Kitchen all day, according to the post.

The ETSU Buccaneers will be competing for the win in the FCS quarterfinals after beating Kennesaw State the previous week.