JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Pets and their owners gathered at Tennessee Hills Brewstillery for the first-ever ‘Pups and Pints’ event.

Guests had the chance to come by and enjoy brews with their furry friends and compete for the opportunity to have their dog win Tennessee Hills dog of the month.

Pets and owners were encouraged to dress up and prizes went to the cutest and best-dressed dog.

The winners were featured on Tennessee Hills social media, and owners were awarded T-Shirts and dogs with brand new toys.

Tennessee Hills Brewstillery was also the winner of our previous Tri-Cities Best awards.