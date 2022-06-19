JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local brewery is giving fathers a chance to enjoy a drink on the house Sunday.

According to a Facebook post from Tennessee Hills Brewstillery, located on West Walnut Street in Johnson City, a free glass of beer is waiting on any dad brought in by their 21-and-up children.

“Bring your dad in and show him just how much you love him,” the post reads. “Come spend a Sunday Funday with your dad!”

Alongside the beverages, the post mentioned that Tennessee Hills’ Whiskey Kitchen food truck would also be waiting outside the venue for any guests that want food to go with their drink.