NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) is launching a new campaign designed to deter drivers from speeding.

The campaign is titled Slow Down Tennessee and will take place from April 15 through April 29.

Participating agencies including the Tennessee Highway Patrol will increase saturation patrol and utilize high visibility enforcement and other tactics in an effort to keep drivers from speeding, according to a release from the THSO.

There were over 28,000 traffic crashes from 2020 to 2022 related to speeding, racing, reckless or aggressive driving, according to Tennessee’s Integrated Analysis Network.

Those who wish to grab some promotional content to show their support for the event can grab Slow Down Tennessee yard signs by visiting a local AAA office. You can also get a customized Slow Down sign with your school’s mascot on it by clicking here.