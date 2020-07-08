Tennessee Highway Patrol, Virginia State Police compete for Best-Looking Cruiser Award

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol and Virginia State Police are competing with the rest of the country’s highway patrols to see who will win the 2020 Best-Looking Cruiser Award.

According to a release from THP, the contest is held and sponsored by the American Association of State Troopers and includes entries from state highway patrols and state police across the country.

THP chose to enter a 2019 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor and a 2007 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Police Edition motorcycle.

The THP photo submitted was taken in Monroe County.

The winner of the contest will be given the award and featured on the cover of the AAST Best Looking Cruisers 2021 wall calendar, according to the release.

To vote, click here.