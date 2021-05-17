Tennessee Highway Patrol: Excess speeds “inexcusable” over weekend

Fall Branch, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Highway Patrol officers tweeted out of concern Sunday after recording speeds of over 110 miles an hour over the weekend in Sullivan and Washington County.

These type of speeds captured by @THPFallBranch Troopers in Sullivan & Washington Counties today on TN Roadways are inexcusable. If you hit a deer or have a blowout; at these speeds, what’s gonna happen to you, your vehicle, your passengers, or other motorists?#Think#Life pic.twitter.com/xwNFr0ngBm — THPFallBranch (@THPFallBranch) May 16, 2021

THP’s tweet asked drivers to consider the risks of their speed for their own and others’ safety, calling the behavior “inexcusable.”

Aside from tickets and potential criminal charges, the Tennessee Highway Patrol reports 778 crashes in Sullivan County that resulted in injury to date in 2021, with 159 in Washington County.

Over 3,500 crashes between the two counties resulted in $400 or more in property damages.

THP reports 22 fatal crashes between the two counties this year.