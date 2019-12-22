Tennessee High’s Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair paint booth upgraded

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee High School’s Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair program now has an updated look.

Wallace Collision Center employees, as well as volunteers from Blue Ridge Color Coatings and Shop Fix, worked on cleaning, repainting, and repairing the school’s automotive paint booth.

This is all part of an ongoing partnership with the program at Tennessee High for its Career and Technical Education program.

“Without the paint booth being operational maybe a student who would have got involved decided not to get involved so we want to make sure that we have the resources available to Tennessee high school,” said Wallace Collision Center’s John Baker.

Here are some before and after photos:

Employees from Wallace Collision Center, Blue Ridge Color Coatings and Shop Fix will continue to work with students to train them on the use of the equipment and learn real-world skills in automotive studies.