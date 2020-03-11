Tennessee High School students win big honors at business competition

BRISTOL, Tenn (WJHL) – Students at Tennessee High School won big at the Business Battle 2020.

First Tennessee Development District organized the event. Roughly a dozen East Tennessee High Schools competed to see who could build the best business plan.

Laura Lavinder won first place and $1,000 for her “Grow My Garden” idea, which involves installing and maintaining raised vegetable beds for customers.

Cole Haga and Mary Ros won second place and $500 for Cole & Joel’s Lawn Care and Odd Jobs.

Maria Roth came in third place with her business “NOLD,” which makes new from old beach bags using recycled vinyl banners.

