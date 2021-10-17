Tennessee High School preps memorial to honor Bristol teen and mother killed 1 year ago

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – One year after a teen and her mother’s tragic death, the community is gathering to honor their memory.

On Oct. 17, 2020 Gabby Kennedy and her mother Kristina Robinson were shot and killed in their home, sparking a state-wide conversation regarding domestic violence, the founding of the Gabby Foundation and the drafting of the Gabby Act within Tennessee legislature.

One year after the killings, Tennessee High School and the Gabby Foundation will honor the 17-year-old and her mother at her former school.

The memorial will be held in the THS parking lot at 2 p.m. and is open to the public.