Tennessee High School officials announce death of student athlete over weekend

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with Tennessee High School announced the death of a student over the weekend.
Tennessee High Principal Kim Kirk revealed late Sunday night that a Vikings football player, Micah Montgomery, passed away.
Vikings head football coach Matt Chandler released the following statement to News Channel 11:
I would like to say that we as a coaching staff and our players are in total shock right now. Micah was a beloved member of our team. We will stand together as a team and try to be there for his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as well.Head football coach Matt Chandler
News Channel 11 has reached out to additional school officials for more information. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.