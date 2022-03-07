BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – For the fourth time in two years, Tennessee High School is facing the loss of another student.

Bristol, Tennessee City Schools spokesperson Rebecca House told News Channel 11 Monday that a student of Tennessee High School had passed away. According to House, schedules had been adjusted to allow students to meet with staff members and counselors for support.

The student’s identity has not been released at this time. This latest loss of another member of the school’s students, faculty and staff marks five in only two years.

The Tennessee High School student body have seen four friends and one faculty lost since the fall of 2020:

Gabby Kennedy, a senior that was shot alongside her mother in October 2020.

Logan Smith, a senior who passed away after a car crash in late January 2021.

Micah Montgomery, a football standout that drowned in Holston lake in September 2021.

Trea Leonard, a football coach who passed from a heart attack less than a week after Montgomery’s September 2021 death.

No details related to the recent student death have been released as of Monday.