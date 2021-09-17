Tennessee High player Montgomery, broadcaster Cable memorialized at David Crockett football game

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee High School lost one of its own this week, but before their football game on the road at David Crockett High School, they found sympathy and tribute.

Tennessee High player and student Micah Montgomery drowned at South Holston Lake on Sunday. David Crockett paid tribute to Montgomery by painting the 20 yard line markers in Tennessee High maroon. Montgomery wore No. 20 for the Vikings.

David Crockett dealt with its own loss this week. Legendary David Crockett announcer and former WJHL anchor and reporter Tim Cable passed away after a battle with COVID-19 earlier this week. The school hung a banner that read “Cable Country,” after his long-running show, under the press box.

Students and fans held a moment of silence for both before the game. Tennessee and David Crockett players and students took to the 50 yard line to release balloons in memory of Montgomery and Cable.

Maddie Bowen goes to Sullivan East High School, but was a close friend of Montgomery. She said Montgomery was an incredible person and friend.

“He would always say, ‘It’s a great day to have a great day,'” Bowen said. “We’ve said that hundreds of times now and that’s just one thing that’s keeping me going right now.”

Bowen started a GoFundMe to help the Montgomery family pay for funeral costs and other expenses. David Crockett also collected donations from fans to go toward the Montgomery family. As of Friday night, that fund has over $2,000 raised.

“My original goal was $1,000,” Bowen said. “People from everywhere have been donating.”

Bowen said Montgomery would always ask people to dap him up, but had a special handshake for close friends.

“If you were there with him all the time, you would be lucky enough to have a handshake with him,” Bowen said. “It really hurts knowing that you’re not going to be able to do that with him anymore.”

Montgomery’s brother, Levon, wore Micah’s No. 20 jersey in tribute during the game. Players also wore No. 20 decals on their helmets.

David Crockett Football Assistant Coach Ron Sillmon said Cable meant so much to his school and community.

“Our head coach, Coach Chandley, had some stickers made that we would don on the helmets of our teams in honor of him,” Sillmon said. “Losing Tim will be a big loss to the David Crockett community and Jonesborough.”