Tennessee High Mighty Viking Bank sweeps at Appalachian Classic Band Competition

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee High School Mighty Viking Band won first in every category at the Appalachian Classic Band Competition in Blountville.

According to a release from Bristol Tennessee City Schools, the band swept the 3A Category.

The marching band won first in the categories of color guard, drum major, percussion, music, effect, visual and first in class.

“I am so proud of the hard work and dedication of these students,” said Tennessee High Band Director David Semones. “The seniors really worked hard and wanted to finish their high school marching careers on top. They have accomplished so much. The entire band grew and improved as a team. I am blessed to have a dedicated staff and loyal band parents that gave so much of their time. Without them, we could not have completed such a successful season.”

You can find more information about the Mighty Viking Marching Band at their website by clicking here.