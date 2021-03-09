Tennessee High, J.A. Street partner for pre-apprenticeship program

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee High School and J.A. Street and Associates signed a partnership agreement on Tuesday for the first state-certified pre-apprenticeship program in Northeast Tennessee.

The partnership allows students to work at the company while still enrolled in high school and then during college at Northeast State Community College.

“It is an opportunity because it doesn’t require a college degree to get in immediately, but you can go to college for it. While you’re going to college, you can have a good job to pay for it, so it is a nice opportunity,” said Tennessee High senior Luke Worley.

Bristol, Tennessee Schools says J.A. Street is the first construction company in the region to take advantage of a pre-apprenticeship pipeline to meet their growing workforce needs.

“We’re having trouble filling positions, plus we have an aging workforce and we’re looking at several retirements within the next five, ten years,” said J.A. Street Project Coordinator Shari Brown. “So it is important to begin building that pipeline early on for us.”

An apprenticeship will begin at $11 per hour with increases in pay every six months, eventually leading to $18 per hour after completing the four years.