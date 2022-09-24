BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee High School Mighty Viking Band finished first place in every category in the Class AAAA bands and took home the Grand Champion Award at the Chilhowie Apple Festival on Saturday.

The band won first place in the drum major, color guard, percussion, general effect, marching and music categories. They also took home the Theo Ganaway Color Gaurd Award for highest ranking color guard.

“We always talk about the performance and not the awards,” said Tennessee High School Mighty Viking Band Director David Semones. “We wanted to go out, have a great show, entertain and do the best that we could. It’s not about awards it’s about personal growth. We are not going stop. We will keep improving and keep growing. Our next competition is at West Carolina’s Tournament of Champions.”

The MVB will host the 70th anniversary Music in the Castle, more information can be found here.