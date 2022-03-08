BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee High School Mighty Viking Band (MVB) is one of few high school programs to receive state recognition for its excellence in 2021-22.

According to a release from the Bristol Tennessee City Schools, the MVB was officially awarded the Tennessee Bandmasters Sweepstakes Award for its excellence in marching and concert band.

Led by Band Director David Semones, the MVB impressed officials at Maryville College earlier this month, netting a “Superior Rating” in stage performance and sight-reading. Tennessee High finished in the better half of 38 total schools at the event.

“The 2021-2022 school year has proven to be a phenomenal year for the band after an unprecedented year with no competition,” said Semones. “With these successes in concert band and having finished their marching season undefeated in their class, the Mighty Viking Band is poised to continue its tradition of excellence for years to come!”

But success is nothing new for the band, as 19 members received individual awards from Jan.-Feb. The release says that four other members will obtain All-State status in April.

The band will host their 90th Annual Spring Concert on May 3 in the Tennessee High School Frank Winston Auditorium. The concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. and is open to the public. Admission is free.