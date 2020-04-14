Tennessee governor extends stay-at-home order to April 30, plans to reopen state economy in May

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is extending his order for Tennesseans to stay home and setting a date to start getting the economy back on track.

Governor Lee said he has plans to reopen the state’s economy, in May.

This after he extended the stay-at-home order until the end of the month of April.

In a press conference this afternoon, Governor Lee said the state will begin a phased reboot of the economy.

An update on the status of schools will take place on Wednesday.

Between now and then, Lee and experts will create industry specific guideance so that businesses can fully prepare to operate safely, and protect employees and customers.

He say he will be formalizing an economic recovery group which will work with legislative leadership, local mayors, healthcare professionals and representatives of impacted industries.

“By formalizing an economic recovery specific group, this will ensure that the unified command group will continue their focused effort on disease management, improving hospital, and testing capacity and increasing our PPE supply chain,” Governor Bill Lee said.

Lee said an open-ended economic shutdown is unsustainable for Tennessee families, but until a vaccine becomes available, he says citizens must remain vigilent and continue to practice social distancing and good hygiene.

Otherwise COVID-19 could return and erase the progress the state has already made.