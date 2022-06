NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bill Lee proclaimed Sunday, June 12 as Women’s Veterans Day.

Lee took to Twitter to thank all of the women who have served their country.

The proclamation says that a significant number of women have served, with more than 350,000 serving during World War Two.

There are over 40,000 female veterans in the State of Tennessee, according to the proclamation.

From us here at News Channel 11, thank you for your service.