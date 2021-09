KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee wildlife officials have announced a change to hunting and fishing licenses.

Soon, licenses will expire after a full year, instead of expiring in February as they currently do.

The change will go into effect on March 1, 2022.

The 365-day duration was approved by the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission, which governs the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, at the commission’s September meeting in Kingsport.