Tennessee fire marshal’s office recognizes local volunteer fire departments

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee state fire marshal’s office and elected leaders recognized the efforts of local volunteer firefighters this week.

Members of the fire marshal’s office brought food and cleaning supplies to seven departments around Northeast Tennessee to show appreciation for the work they do throughout the year.

“It’s a great thing to know, as far as them coming this far to talk with me and to help me understand a lot of different programs they’ve got going on,” said Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jackie Cable.

They visited the Church Hill, Bloomingdale, and Warrior’s Path volunteer fire departments on Thursday and stopped by the Stoney Creek, Unicoi, Embreeville, and South Greene departments on Friday.