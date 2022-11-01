WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) is kicking off its Fight Flu ’22 vaccination campaign.

A release from the TDH states that starting Wednesday, Nov. 9 any Tennessean over the age of 6 months can receive a flu vaccine for free at any local TDH health department. No appointment is needed to get a vaccine.

To find the closest TDH health department, click here.

Vaccines will still be offered for free after the campaign kick-off, the release states.

2022 marks the fifth straight year that the TDH has offered the vaccines at no cost.