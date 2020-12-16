Tennessee Comptroller Wilson decides not to seek reelection, endorses Sullivan Co. native Jason Mumpower

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Justin Wilson announced in a letter that he will not be seeking reelection and will instead endorse Deputy Comptroller Jason Mumpower.

Wilson said in the letter that Tennessee is in a strong financial state and commended the General Assembly for their work on taxes and financial management.

“Tennessee is well positioned for the future,” Wilson wrote. “As I have contemplated my own future, I have determined that now is the time for me to step aside.”

Wilson said he will not seek a seventh term.

He said in his letter that he has encouraged Mumpower, a Sullivan County native, to seek election and will offer his full endorsement.

Mumpower previously served as a state representative for Sullivan and Johnson Counties.

In January, the General Assembly will choose the state’s 35th Comptroller of the Treasury.

“Jason is the right person to lead our committed effort to provide independent audits, objective research, and most of all, conservative fiscal management,” Wilson wrote. “I know he cares deeply about our state and the Comptroller’s Office. Please join me in supporting Jason as Tennessee’s next Comptroller.”

You can read Wilson’s full letter below: