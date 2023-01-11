NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Commission on Children & Youth (TCCY) released its annual State of the Child report on Wednesday, highlighting what officials are calling a historic drop in childhood poverty rates.

After compiling census data, TCCY determined that the state’s overall child poverty rate decreased by 1.6 percentage points between 2019 and 2021, bringing the total of children experiencing poverty in the last 12 months to 18.1%. That change brings the state the closest it’s been to the national average of 16.9% in the last decade.

When zoomed in to children under five years old, TCCY announced that conditions had improved even further. From 2019 to 2021, child poverty decreased to 18.5% from 22.6%, only 0.2% away from the national average.

Hawkins County was listed among the most improved counties in News Channel 11’s coverage area in terms of childhood poverty with a 7.4 percentage point drop. Even with that improvement, however, 22.7% of the county’s children were still considered in poverty.

Statewide, a majority of counties saw a decrease in child poverty between 2019 and 2021. Over the last decade, 100% of counties in the state saw improvements. TCCY officials noted that the poverty improvement seen in Tennessee tracks with larger trends throughout the country, but it also outpaced nearby states.

News Channel 11 will have further analysis of The State of the Child.